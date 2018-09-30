Tweed Rugby's comeback throughout history

KICKING GOALS: Tweed Rugby League made a triumphant return to the shire after the war.

AFTER war put a stop to rugby for five years, plans were proposed to restart the Tweed Rugby League competition in the winter of 1946.

The committee, which was functioning in 1941 when the war stopped the football competition, held its first post-war meeting on February 1, 1946.

The committee also ordered 18 sets of uniforms or "togs” in the traditional Tweed colours of red for the jersey and socks, and blue trousers for the Tweed representative team engaged in inter-district matches.

The Tweed Rugby League competition soon regained its popularity and the 1947 season, which ran from April 13 to September 29, featured 250 players who laced up for A, Reserve, B and C-grade competition at Knox Park, Murwillumbah, the recreation ground at Tweed Heads and other grounds throughout the district.

The Coolangatta club also offered the use of one of its grounds if permission was obtained for field improvements.

Teams fielded in A and Reserve grade included the All Blacks, Kangaroos, Souths, Seagulls, Bilambil and Old Boys, while B-grade sides were Uki, Tumbulgum, Coolangatta, Burringbar, Endeavours and Starlights.