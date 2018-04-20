Tweed says no to Adani

SAYING NO: Adani protesters rallying on the steps of the Tweed Shire Council Chambers at Murwillumbah ahead of the council meeting on Thursday.

SAYING NO: Adani protesters rallying on the steps of the Tweed Shire Council Chambers at Murwillumbah ahead of the council meeting on Thursday. Aisling Brennan

TWEED Shire Council will no longer be dealing with any companies connected to the controversial Adani Carmichael Mine.

Council voted 4-3 in favour of changing its procurement policy to require all civil construction tenders disclose any direct contractual agreement for construction or operation purposes with Adani.

The decision was met by a round of applause from Stop Adani Tweed protesters, who had met outside the Murwillumbah chamber to show their support for council.

Greens Mayor Katie Milne said during Thursday's council meeting, it was imperative council took action against the Queensland mine to help slow down the effects of climate change.

"It's a really quite serious issue that we're facing, climate change is something that we have to address at all levels,” Cr Milne said.

"We as leaders in the local community have a responsibility to do what we can. We engage in a lot of people out there in the community and civil construction to do this sort of work.”

The decision to make contractors disclose any Adani connection follows Byron Shire Council's similar Adani ban, and Lismore City Council's motion to follow suit.

"The councils in the Northern Rivers have got a really good history in being leaders in the field,” Cr Milne said, recalling the protest against coal seam gas.

"Unfortunately, we can't apply this policy across the board. It would be pretty difficult to do for all products and services.

"But we can say that we don't want to deal with those companies who are involved in that process.”

Councillor Chris Cherry, who supported the motion, said she hoped the community would support the decision to not deal with firms involved with Adani.

"I think it's really important that we stand as a community to say what our values are,” Cr Cherry said.

"We're standing with other councils who have already done this.

"We're doing something that's already occurring. We're saying that this is something that's really important to us.

"We're saying to our suppliers that you need to look at the long-term goals we have as a community.”

Stop Adani Tweed spokesperson Barry Firth said he was pleased council was creating an Adani Free Zone.

Crs James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop voted against the motion.