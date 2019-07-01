Tweed scammer locked up after month long crime spree

A man has been arrested after an alleged month long crime spree in the Tweed.

AN ALLEGED scammer who went on a dramatic crime spree across the Tweed - which saw him steal cars and rip off online sellers - has been refused bail.

Police said on Wednesday, May 15, a victim advertised an electric skateboard for sale on Gumtree.

It is alleged a 30-year-old Chinderah man met the victim and agreed to transfer $1200 into the victim's account for the skateboard at Banora Point but never transferred the funds.

On May 5, another alleged victim advertised a Samsung mobile phone for sale on Gumtree.

It is alleged the same 30-year-old Chinderah man agreed to pay $950 for the phone but failed to pay via bank transfer.

Tweed police began an investigation into the man and found he stole a car at Nunderi, an Audi sedan at Varsity Lakes, a car from Biggera Waters, fuel from a Murwillumbah Service Station valued at $77.70, a Range Rover from Banora Point, a boat and trailer from Burleigh Heads and drove with a disqualified licence.

About 4pm on Thursday June 27, the man was arrested on Cudgen Rd in Kingscliff and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with a warrant for possessing prohibited drugs, receiving stolen property from outside NSW, take and drive conveyance without consent, dishonestly obtain property by deception, disqualified driving, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and unlawfully enter a motor vehicle.

Further investigations revealed he also stole a campervan from Burleigh Heads and a camper trailer from Cylinders Dr in Kingscliff.

Police recovered the campervan on a property in Limpinwood, while the man was charged with the theft of the trailer.

It is alleged the man's drivers licence is disqualified until February 21, 2028 due to numerous traffic convictions.

The man was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 8.