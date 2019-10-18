Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tweed school celebrates 125 years with food, rides and walk

Jodie Callcott
18th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Burringbar Public School opened in January 1864, there were 67 enrolments and some students arrived in a sulky.

The average attendance was 24 students a day and the library held 121 books.

Today, there are more than 50 students and classrooms are stocked with tubs of iPads for students to use and interactive televisions.

The school is holding a school fair next Saturday to celebrate 125 years of service.

Burringbar Public School principal Peter Halloran said the fair was an opportunity to thank past students and teachers for their contribution to the school and to reflect on its past.

"The P and C worked very hard to gather photos and information about the school for a history walk," Mr Halloran said.

"There will be photos and information from seven different eras.

"Students will be interviewing past principals and talking to people who went to school here.

"And we will raise the time capsule that was put in the ground 25 years ago."

Mr Halloran said the school fair was a family-orientated event with activities for everyone.

He said the fair will have plenty or rides, food and market stalls, including an area where children can make their own cupcakes.

"We will have horse rides, a jumping castle, food stalls and fete driven activities for kids," he said.

"There's a lady coming who makes amazing Portuguese tarts, we will have a local Thai food van, Sri Lankan food, homemade pizza and a bake sale.

"We thought creatively about offering something different."

The Burringbar Public School fair will be held from 11am, Saturday October 26 at 59 Burringbar Rd.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    premium_icon Tourism expert says Shire needs eco-friendly development

    Business A panel of tourism experts have shared their advice with Tweed business owners...

    Coast businessman killed in motorbike crash

    premium_icon Coast businessman killed in motorbike crash

    News A Gold Coast business owner has died after a motorbike crash in northern NSW, the...

    Biggest speed traps in your area revealed

    premium_icon Biggest speed traps in your area revealed

    News Top 10 NSW speed and red light cameras raking in $22M