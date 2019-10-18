Tweed school celebrates 125 years with food, rides and walk

WHEN Burringbar Public School opened in January 1864, there were 67 enrolments and some students arrived in a sulky.

The average attendance was 24 students a day and the library held 121 books.

Today, there are more than 50 students and classrooms are stocked with tubs of iPads for students to use and interactive televisions.

The school is holding a school fair next Saturday to celebrate 125 years of service.

Burringbar Public School principal Peter Halloran said the fair was an opportunity to thank past students and teachers for their contribution to the school and to reflect on its past.

"The P and C worked very hard to gather photos and information about the school for a history walk," Mr Halloran said.

"There will be photos and information from seven different eras.

"Students will be interviewing past principals and talking to people who went to school here.

"And we will raise the time capsule that was put in the ground 25 years ago."

Mr Halloran said the school fair was a family-orientated event with activities for everyone.

He said the fair will have plenty or rides, food and market stalls, including an area where children can make their own cupcakes.

"We will have horse rides, a jumping castle, food stalls and fete driven activities for kids," he said.

"There's a lady coming who makes amazing Portuguese tarts, we will have a local Thai food van, Sri Lankan food, homemade pizza and a bake sale.

"We thought creatively about offering something different."

The Burringbar Public School fair will be held from 11am, Saturday October 26 at 59 Burringbar Rd.