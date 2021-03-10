Tweed schools benefit from $60m government program

A number of schools in Tweed are set to get new roofs.

A number of schools around Tweed will be receiving new roofs thanks to a $60m roof replacement program forming part of the state government’s largest ever investments in public school infrastructure.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said 17 schools would be part of the roof program and students would benefit from the updated facilities in the near future.

“The NSW Government’s Roof Replacement Program is designed for regional communities, improving our schools and supporting local businesses,” Mr Provest said.

“I’m thrilled a number of our local schools will be included in this program, and also that businesses in our area can also benefit from the investment, helping to stimulate economic growth and support regional communities as we recover from COVID-19.”

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the funding would support more than 300 jobs across regional NSW.

“Schools do not need to apply, the program will be prioritised by the needs of the school and community benefits,” Ms Mitchell said.

The program will use the Local Trades Scheme, a new online platform allowing local tradespeople to engage directly with government to bid for maintenance work at schools in their local communities.

The state government is investing $7bn over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver more than 200 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.

This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.

