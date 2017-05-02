Tweed schools come together after flood disaster

SCHOOL FRIENDS: Saba , Kiesha , Hunter and Zac are looking forward to sharing the Burringbar Public School playground together while Crabbes Creek Public School is under repairs for flood damage.

AS TWEED children settle back into school this week, Burringbar Public School students are learning to share their playground with Crabbes Creek Public School students after extensive flood damage to the campus.

Starting term two on Wednesday, Crabbes Creek Public School students, whose school was wiped out by floodwaters, walked through the gates of their new temporary school in Burringbar.

Burringbar Public School principal Peter Halloran said both schools have embraced each other during this tough time.

"The kids are settling better than anybody could have hoped to imagine,” he said. "The transition has been seamless.”

The 38 Crabbes Creek students and their parents were welcomed on the first day of term two by Burringbar Public School staff and students with a full school tour and interactive activities for the children.

"We've spent a lot of time in class having classes mix and having opportunities for them to meet each other,” Mr Halloran said.

"The kids had to take some selfies around the school in certain areas. That was an opportunity for our kids to team up with the other kids.

"The kids get an opportunity to make some new friendships in the short term while Crabbes Creek Public School is here. That's the most exciting thing throughout all of this, some new friendships can be forged.”

While the Crabbes Creek Public School staff and students are using the Burringbar Public School library, music room and administration office, Mr Halloran said it was important for the children to feel at home in their temporary school.

"Both staffs are working together beautifully, the kids have really taken to each other,” he said.