Tweed schools steal the show at School Spectacular

IT'S an annual tradition, but for schools in the Tweed area the School Spectacular is a chance to showcase the range of talent in the shire.

Schools from around the country, including Kingscliff High School, Kingscliff Public School, Murwillumbah High School, Terranora Public School, Tweed Heads Public School and Tweed River High School, performed in the three-hour dance special.

Schools Spectacular Executive Producer Jane Simmons said the children should be proud of the hard work the did to bring the whole production together.

"While our student performers are absolutely incredible, the staging of the Schools Spectacular by some of our best entertainment professionals makes it unbelievably amazing,” Ms Simmons said.

"We welcomed a new chapter in the 33-year history of the Schools Spectacular with the biggest-ever show in a brand new venue. The energy and excitement took performances to a new level and that should jump out through the screens.”

WORKING HARD: Kingscliff High students Jian Peters and Jessica Lewis at Schools Spectacular. Contributed

Creative Director Sonja Sjolander said the show consisted of more than 5000 performers and thousands more who contributed behind the scenes.

"Everyone comes together to make Schools Spectacular the well-loved and highly acclaimed show it is live as well as on television screens,” Ms Sjolander said.

"Every single featured artist, dancer, musician, singer and member of the stage crew is a star.

"Watching the show gives us all a chance to pay tribute to these stars while enjoying a hugely entertaining show featuring something for everybody.”

Tweed River High students Rhiana Perkins and Jennifer Old were part of the Aboriginal dance troupe at the Schools Spectacular. Contributed

The 2016 Schools Spectacular event was televised on Saturday, December 3 nation-wide.