SCHOOL SPLUGE: A major commitment has been made to four schools in the Tweed, with new classrooms to be built to benefit thousands of students
Politics

$100M JOBS BOOM: How Tweed schools will benefit

Michael Doyle
by
19th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
A MAJOR commitment has been made to four schools in the Tweed, with new classrooms to be built to benefit thousands of students.

Roughly $100 million will be invested into infrastructure across schools in the Tweed, with a new indoor sports facility and 61 classrooms to be built.

This funding comes from Tuesday's state budget, which had a major focus on infrastructure across NSW in education and health.

A joint venture between the state government and Tweed Shire Council, will fund the new Arkinstall Park-Tweed River High School project, which will build a new indoor sports precinct for both the school and the public to use.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said this joint venture would be a win for both the school and sporting organisations.

"Rather than locking up a school for three months, this allows the public to use the facility outside of school hours," he said.

An upgrade to the gymnasium is also a part of this project.

Mr Provest said he was hopeful this project, combined with the Active kids Program, which will give parents two separate $100 rebates per year for participation fees, to engage with clubs in the region.

"This will hopefully create a greater sports environment," he said.

Across Kingscliff Public School, Kingscliff High School and Tweed Heads South Public School, a total of 61 new classrooms will be built.

At the Kingscliff High School, their 12 new classrooms will open up 70 permanent teaching spaces according to Mr Provest, to accommodate 1400 students.

At Kingscliff Public School, 14 demountable facilities will be removed as 32 classrooms are built, while the Tweed Heads South school will benefit from 17 new classrooms, a new library, pre-school and administration block.

"In total you are looking at roughly $100 million across the four upgrades," Mr Provest said.

