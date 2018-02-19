Menu
Login
News

Tweed schools to dress up on Jeans for Genes Day

SUPPORT: Charity worker Nikki Byrnes on the streets during 2017 Jeans for Genes Day.
SUPPORT: Charity worker Nikki Byrnes on the streets during 2017 Jeans for Genes Day. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

LINDISFARNE Anglican Grammar School students are dressing up in their favourite denim to raise money for the 25th annual Jeans for Genes Day.

The school has raised more than $5600 over the past few years for the Children's Medical Research Institute, landing them in the top 20 list of New South Wales' fundraisers.

Celebrating 25 years of Jeans for Genes Day, students are gearing up again to raise even more money ahead of this year's fundraiser on Friday, August 3.

The annual fundraiser encourages school children to ditch their uniform for a day and wear denim in support of the not-for-profit's research into better understand and treat conditions affecting children, including rare genetic diseases, cancer, epilepsy and birth defects.

"While in the past Jeans for Genes was about one day of fundraising, as part of our anniversary we want everyone to sign up now and start raising money to make it the biggest and best year to beat childhood genetic disease,” Jeans for Genes Day spokesperson Monique Cowper said.

"Organise a cake stall, a denim disco, a Daggy Denim fashion parade or challenge your teachers to a double denim day in the lead up to Friday, August 3.”

For more information, visit jeansforgenes.org.au.

Topics:  jeans for genes day lindisfarne anglican grammar school tweed schools

Tweed Daily News
Tweed Link is now available

Tweed Link is now available

There's lots to catch up on in this week's Tweed Link.

Rings offer hope at treacherous Fingal headland

This all-terrain vehicle was funded for Fingal SLSC after its namesake, Ryan Martin, died at Fingal Head.

Flotation devices and more on the horizon for deadly headland

Bust a move to get weight down

DANCE: Peter Leroy (centre ) is teaching people to dance to Tina Turner's hit song Nutbush City Limits, as a fun way to help improve fitness levels.

Join the new Nutbush exercise class.

Haul of dead sharks met with outrage

SAD SIGHT: Laelia Gardner captured photos of culled sharks at the Tweed Bar.

Decapitated and left to rot in the heat, 15 sharks found dead

Local Partners