Tweed schools to dress up on Jeans for Genes Day

SUPPORT: Charity worker Nikki Byrnes on the streets during 2017 Jeans for Genes Day.

SUPPORT: Charity worker Nikki Byrnes on the streets during 2017 Jeans for Genes Day. Contributed

LINDISFARNE Anglican Grammar School students are dressing up in their favourite denim to raise money for the 25th annual Jeans for Genes Day.

The school has raised more than $5600 over the past few years for the Children's Medical Research Institute, landing them in the top 20 list of New South Wales' fundraisers.

Celebrating 25 years of Jeans for Genes Day, students are gearing up again to raise even more money ahead of this year's fundraiser on Friday, August 3.

The annual fundraiser encourages school children to ditch their uniform for a day and wear denim in support of the not-for-profit's research into better understand and treat conditions affecting children, including rare genetic diseases, cancer, epilepsy and birth defects.

"While in the past Jeans for Genes was about one day of fundraising, as part of our anniversary we want everyone to sign up now and start raising money to make it the biggest and best year to beat childhood genetic disease,” Jeans for Genes Day spokesperson Monique Cowper said.

"Organise a cake stall, a denim disco, a Daggy Denim fashion parade or challenge your teachers to a double denim day in the lead up to Friday, August 3.”

For more information, visit jeansforgenes.org.au.