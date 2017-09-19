Tweed schools to get $100 million in upgrades

UPGRADE PLANS: Kingscliff Public School is on the list of potential schools to be upgraded in the Tweed.

UPGRADE PLANS: Kingscliff Public School is on the list of potential schools to be upgraded in the Tweed. SCOTT POWICK

TWEED schools are putting together their wish lists as consultation begins with the NSW Government over what to do with the $100million allocated for school upgrades.

The government allocated the funding for Tweed in the recent State Budget, but details of where it will be spent remain sketchy.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the funds would be used specifically to improve public schools throughout the shire.

"The beautiful thing about this money is that there's no great direction, except we have $100m,” Mr Provest said.

"It would be the biggest education spend this area has ever seen.

"We could build two brand new primary schools of the Kingscliff size if we wanted.”

Mr Provest said the government was meeting with school communities to discuss potential upgrade options.

"There will be an intensive consultation process,” he said.

"I deem it that the key stakeholders are the school professionals, followed by the P&C, and followed by the mums and dads.”

Mr Provest indicated Kingscliff and Tweed Heads South public schools were top of the list for funding.

"Kingscliff is rapidly outgrowing their footprint at the moment and there are demountable (buildings) right up to the boundary,” he said.

Kingscliff Public School relieving principal Belinda Mirana said there would be a lot to discuss about the future of the school.

"I know when it comes to new schools, they will talk with our teachers and P&C to see what they feel is vital for the school if we were to get any upgrades,” she said.

"That would be a joint decision and a very inclusive process.

"It would take time to work out what the best decisions for any school would be.”

Tweed Heads South Public School principal Ian Reeson said he was looking forward to what could be done to improve the school.

"While at this stage we don't have details, we are excited at the prospect of investment and opportunities this will bring to our students in the form of 21stcentury learning spaces,” he said.

The consultations are expected to conclude by year's end.