DOWNED: Tweed Seagulls were kept scoreless by a ruthless Sunshine Coast Falcons side at the Piggabeen Sports Complex.
Rugby League

Tweed Seagulls halted by undefeated Falcons

Michael Doyle
by
10th Jun 2019 12:04 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is little doubt the Sunshine Coast Falcons are the team to beat in this year's Intrust Super Cup with a commanding victory over Tweed.

The Seagulls were blown out of the water in the first half, with the competition front-runners scoring 30 unanswered points.

Tweed were able to come out with some fire in the second half but it was a day which belonged to the undefeated travellers, who ran out 36-0 winners.

The loss means the Seagulls slip out of the top four, with Norths' victory over Redcliffe moving them above Tweed on the ladder.

Sunshine Coast Centre Justin Olam was the star of the show at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Sunday, scoring a hat-trick of first half tries.

Tweed will have only a week to try and regain their confidence before they travel to Papua New Guinea to face the Hunters on Sunday.

The Falcons are away again next week when they face the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in a top of the table showdown

There was better news on Sunday for the Seagulls club, with the under-20 Colts picking up the victory over the Falcons.

The Seagulls ran in five tries to three in the 30-14 win, which keeps them fifth on the table on 17 competition points.

In the South East Queensland Division One competition, Tweed were brave at home on Sunday against East Tigers.

With a mountain of injuries to contend with, the Seagulls put up a brave fight against the Tigers, who had too much firepower towards the end of the game.

While the 18-4 loss was disappointing, coach Kelvin Wright will be able to take confidence in the players who held their own with minimal experience.

Tweed Daily News

