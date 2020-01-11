Tweed Seagulls set sights on semi finals

THE infancy of Tweed's female program has done nothing to lower expectations for this year's inaugural QRL Women's competition, with semi finals firmly in sight in the Seagulls' second season.

Having held their own to finish sixth in their maiden SEQ women's division one campaign in 2019, the Seagulls will take another giant stride forward this season after being accepted as one of eight teams in the new QRLW.

The historic statewide women's competition will feature seven home-and-away rounds before two weeks of finals, and will kick off at the same time as all other statewide leagues, including the Intrust Super Cup.

While Tweed's squad is yet to be finalised, chief executive Paul Stephenson said he expected the vast majority of the 2019 group to return and predicted another promising season under coach Kelvin Wright.

"2019 was our first women's team so it was very much a building year but I think we did a great job," Stephenson said.

"We found some great (coaching) staff and that alone probably attracted some reasonable quality players. We did miss the semis but they did have some good wins.

"Being the start of this new statewide competition, it will be interesting to see where the teams fall (but) we'd love to make semi finals. It's going to be a tough one but we're always building.

"Being in this competition has lifted the accountability and professionalism. I think (the women's program) will continue to grow for us.

"It's all moving in the right direction."

Second-rower Jessika Elliston and halfback Tarryn Aiken were the major success stories of Tweed's 2019 season, with both representing Queensland before helping the Broncos claim back-to-back NRL Women's premierships.

Aiken capped the year with Jillaroos selection and having added depth to the squad this season, Stephenson said the pair would again be crucial to the side's premiership hopes.

A draw for the QRLW will be released in the coming weeks.