Tweed Seagulls skipper Cheyne Whitelaw ruptures ACL again

TWEED Seagulls skipper Cheyne Whitelaw admits he is uncertain about his immediate playing future after suffering his second season-ending knee injury inside 13 months.

Whitelaw was confirmed to have ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Tweed's last start Intrust Super Cup loss to Papua New Guinea, just 372 days after doing the same damage in a match at Rockhampton.

"It sucks but it's footy," said the 24-year-old, who won't undergo surgery until at least next month.

Whitelaw, a workhorse, has vowed to do whatever he can to help the Seagulls push on for a finals berth in his absence on the field.

"We're lucky that we have got pretty good depth in our squad and I'll definitely still be around the boys and will help wherever I can, whether it's with drills or just encouraging them," he said.

"Hopefully I can watch the boys win a few games and keep travelling the way we have been."

Whitelaw has captained the club in both seasons since he joined from North Sydney and is eager to stick around Piggabeen Sports Complex, even if he's unsure when the next time he pulls on the boots will be.

"It's just going to depend on how my body pulls up after this. I'll definitely rehab it until the end of this year and then I'll make some decisions come around October and see how I'm tracking," he said.

Elaborating on that: "I gave it a good nine months' rehab and obviously it has still reoccurred again.

"It's just sort of making sure that I'm fully ready to play and if that means I can't play for 12 months, it might mean missing a season … I just want to see how the body feels and sort of go from there but I definitely still want to be around the club next year."

The Seagulls are yet to announce who will officially take over as captain for the remainder of the season; John Palavi, Jack Cook and Lamar Liolevave have all had the 'c' next to their names at some point during the year.

Tweed will be out to snap a two-game losing streak when they play in Townsville on Saturday.