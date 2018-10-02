Tweed seniors lost and lonely

A new survey has revealed that many seniors in Northern NSW are missing out on vital services and support.

A new survey has revealed that many seniors in Northern NSW are missing out on vital services and support. Bev Lacey

A NEW survey has revealed that many seniors in Northern NSW are missing out on the services and support they need to stay at home as they get older.

The research by non-profit service provider Momentum Collective showed that while 98 per cent of people aged over 55 wanted to remain at home, half of them felt cut off from family and friends and a third had no idea how or where to access aged-care services.

Momentum Collective CEO Karen Murphy said it was worrying that older people felt isolated and disconnected.

"It's important that people know about community services such as home-delivered meals, medical transport and home maintenance so they can remain independent for as long as possible," Ms Murphy said.

"Being supported to grow old at home is better for our health and happiness, as well as easing pressure on the aged-care sector."

The survey questioned 115 community housing tenants from Coffs Harbour to Tweed Heads.

Ms Murphy said it was vital older people learnt about resources available to them before they became too frail.