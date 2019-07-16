Menu
The seniors expo at Twin Towns on Thursday will provide a one stop shop providing information and advice on a wide range of goods and services ranging from health and insurance to travel.
News

Tweed seniors to receive free health info at exhibition

bob anthony
by
16th Jul 2019 5:30 AM

PROVIDING free information and education for seniors about health and lifestyle will be the aim of the Gold Coast Seniors Health and Welfare Expo at Twin Towns on Thursday.

The event allows seniors to learn about retirement living options, in-home care, seniors travel, seniors insurance, financial planning, investment advice, free hearing and eyesight checks, and mobility aids.

Information will also be available from Centrelink, City of Gold Coast and many other service providers.

Event organiser Warren Elwell said the beauty of the free expo was that people could access a wide range of information in one location and on the same day from 9am to 1pm.

"With more than 80 exhibitors including residential aged care providers, travel agents specialising in travel for seniors, vision aids, funeral services, in home care providers and much more, there will be plenty on offer for Baby Boomers and seniors,” Mr Elwell said.

"All exhibitors with products and services relevant to seniors are invited to participate in our 2019 expos and because we are a not-for-profit organisation, we can keep a minimal fee for exhibition space.”

The expo will be on Thursday at Twin Towns Services Club on Level 5 Stars Room.

For further information, please contact the event organiser Warren Elwell on warren.elwell@bigpond.com or mobile 0409-277-430 or visit the website www.gcseniorsexpos.com.au

Further expos will be held at:

Broadbeach Albert Waterways Centre, Thursday, Sept 12.

Southport Community Centre, Thursday, November 21.

