Tweed seniors worry about potential cuts to pensions

PENSIONERS: Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services Jenny Macklin and Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with Tweed pensioners to discuss potential government cuts to the Age Pension.

PENSIONERS: Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services Jenny Macklin and Richmond MP Justine Elliot met with Tweed pensioners to discuss potential government cuts to the Age Pension. Scott Powick

TWEED pensioners are preparing to tighten the purse strings ahead of potential budget cuts to energy supplements.

Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services Jenny Macklin met with about 100 Tweed pensioners on Wednesday to discuss the impact pension cuts would have on locals.

"There's been a number of cuts to the pensions that have affected people in this area," Ms Macklin said.

"The government wants to abolish the energy supplement, (which is) in the parliament right now.

"This means a cut of $14.10 per fortnight to single pensioners or around $365 a year.

"It's a lot of money.

Banora Point pensioner Mary Keogh said there was "no possibility" her and her husband Ed would be able to afford to lose the energy supplement.

"We're full pensioners and anything that takes any money from us we don't like," Ms Keogh said. "

"I think the government is looking after the top end and forgetting about the bottom end."

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she believed the government's plans to increase the pension age to 70 would also cause concern for many Tweed pensioners.

"Malcolm Turnbull's latest budget contains an $80 billion tax cut for the top end of town, paid for by making ordinary people work until they are 70," Mrs Elliot said.

"This means that Australia would have an older pension age than the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand.

"It shows Malcolm Turnbull doesn't understand hard work if he expects Northern Rivers farmers, tradies and nurses to work until they're 70."