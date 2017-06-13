22°
Tweed SES prepares for possible flooding

Aisling Brennan
| 13th Jun 2017 10:02 AM
Tweed Flooding 31st March 2017 - A 4wd negotiates flood water on Chinderah Bay Drive
Tweed Flooding 31st March 2017 - A 4wd negotiates flood water on Chinderah Bay Drive Scott Powick

TWEED SES is urging residents to prepare for any potential flooding as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

Tweed SES unit controller Christine McDonald said her team was ready to help anybody in need of assistance during this time.

"We're just sort of waiting until we're being advised from Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) about any significant weather warnings," Ms McDonald said.

"We've had some jobs. We've had a couple of roof jobs and people requesting sandbags in regards to preparation to potential flooding."

This follows earlier warnings issued by the BOM about heavy rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding in the Northern Rivers.

The warning, issued at 4.38am today, includes the Tweed Shire region, with the Tweed River placed on a minor to moderate flood watch.

Ms McDonald said the Tweed SES had received some extra personnel to help assist the region.

"We've received outside resources in regards to numbers to bolster the team we already have," Ms McDonald said.

"We've got a couple of out of area personnel from Sydney and the Western region.

"We tend to (get extra resources) if we're watching the forecast and are advised if things become escalated.

"This is still a very weak catchment area from a month ago as there's nowhere for water to go."

Ms McDonald urged anyone needing assistance to contact the SES on 132 500 or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/regions/richmond-tweed.

Topics:  burea of meteorology flood watch richmond tweed ses tweed flood tweed flood 2017 tweed ses

Flood watch issued for Tweed River

