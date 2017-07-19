Tweed shamed in list of worst NSW drink driving suburbs

TWEED Heads has been listed in the top ten of worst suburbs in the state for drink driving - one of three Northern Rivers areas to claim a spot.

The Tweed rounded out the NSW Police end of financial year drink driving list in tenth.

Byron Bay had the highest rates of drink drivers with 205 caught, while Ballina (seventh) also made the rap sheet.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, part of the state's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said overall the statistics showed drink-driving rates were improving.

"A decline in drink and drug-driving, shows that the message is starting to get across, and that the community will not tolerate those who put themselves and others at risk,” he said.

"However, it is still alarming to see that there were more than 17,000 drink-drivers, and more than 8,000 drug-drivers on our roads in the last financial year.

"Every one of those drivers or riders have shown a complete lack of regard for not only their own life, but the lives of all others using the road.

"Evidence is clear that drink and drug-drivers are costing lives on NSW roads.

"We will not stop, and we make no apologies for catching and prosecuting anyone who thinks it's okay to drink or take drugs and drive.”

The ten worst suburbs throughout the state for drink driving during the financial year were:

1. Byron Bay (205)

2. Coffs Harbour (176)

3. Dubbo (155)

4. Griffith (144)

5. Port Macquarie (144)

6. Goulburn (99)

7. Ballina (85)

8. Blacktown (83)

9. Orange (81)

10. Tweed Heads (79)

The ten worst suburbs throughout the state for drug-driving during the financial year were:

1. Armidale (174)

2. Port Macquarie (152)

3. Goulburn (145)

4. Liverpool (113)

5. Nowra (107)

6. Taree (104)

7. Mudgee (87)

8. South Tamworth (79)

9. Young (77)

10. Griffith (75)