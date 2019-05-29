Tweed shine in warm-up carnival

NETBALL: There is plenty of excitement around the junior ranks of the Tweed Netball Association.

In preparation for the Junior Queensland State Championships coming up in July, the Tweed representatives travelled north to Redland last weekend for a warm-up tournament.

The one-day event was held at the Redland Netball Association in Pinklands, southeast of Brisbane, with all Tweed sides destined for the state titles in attendance.

It was a successful carnival for two of the Tweed sides who came away with medals.

The under-14 Greens were runners-up in the division one while the under-13 Reds took out the title in their division four competition.

All up there were eight teams representing Tweed at the carnival, with all players a part of at least five matches.

There is one more warm-up carnival to be played for the sides before the state titles commence in July.

The next warm-up event will be at the South Coast Club at Palm Beach later this month.