Menu
Login
WARMING UP: Tweed under-14 Greens were runners-up.
WARMING UP: Tweed under-14 Greens were runners-up. Contributed
Netball

Tweed shine in warm-up carnival

Michael Doyle
by
29th May 2019 12:00 PM

NETBALL: There is plenty of excitement around the junior ranks of the Tweed Netball Association.

In preparation for the Junior Queensland State Championships coming up in July, the Tweed representatives travelled north to Redland last weekend for a warm-up tournament.

The one-day event was held at the Redland Netball Association in Pinklands, southeast of Brisbane, with all Tweed sides destined for the state titles in attendance.

It was a successful carnival for two of the Tweed sides who came away with medals.

The under-14 Greens were runners-up in the division one while the under-13 Reds took out the title in their division four competition.

All up there were eight teams representing Tweed at the carnival, with all players a part of at least five matches.

There is one more warm-up carnival to be played for the sides before the state titles commence in July.

The next warm-up event will be at the South Coast Club at Palm Beach later this month.

junior netball carnival queensland junior state netball championships redland netball association tweed netball tweed netball associaiton
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    GIG GUIDE: Where the best live music will be on this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where the best live music will be on this week

    Music Plan your weekend with us and find out who is performing and where in the Tweed over the coming days

    • 29th May 2019 11:10 AM
    Owen says it's time to 'Take Back Tweed'

    Owen says it's time to 'Take Back Tweed'

    Council News Councillor ramps up campaign ahead of 2020 election.

    Youth project funding up for grabs

    Youth project funding up for grabs

    News Grants of up to $50,000 are available.

    Working within council 'ridiculously difficult' - councillor

    Working within council 'ridiculously difficult' - councillor

    Council News Councillors say developers are "scared" to work in the Tweed