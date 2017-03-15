27°
Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2017 9:40 AM
The Tweed Shire Council have a busy agenda this week.
The Tweed Shire Council have a busy agenda this week.

Plan for Kingscliff

THE Tweed Shire Council will discuss its community consultation process for the Kingscliff Locality Plan at tomorrow's meeting.

Staff have offered five options for the consultation process with the Kingscliff and wider community, including a number of workshops.

Gold Coast Airport

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council to seek information on the current and predicted air pollution levels caused by the Gold Coast Airport.

Cr Milne is also requesting the number of residents in Tweed directly affected by aircraft emissions and noise impacts.

Community markets

COUNCIL will vote to extend current approval for markets on community land at Kingscliff, Pottsville and Tweed Heads to operate until June 30.

Currently the markets have approval to operate until March 31.

BEATS sponsorship

THE Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire has asked council to sponsor the 2017 event, at a cost of $5500.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  beats gold coast airport kingscliff tweed shire council

Local Partners

