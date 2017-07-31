Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Imperial Hotel

THE Imperial Hotel is getting a makeover if council agrees to a series of Development Applications.

The DA council will discuss during the Thursday, August 3 planning meeting will be about alterations to the ground floor to add three new tenancies and improve the existing bar and hotel.

Banora Point Seniors

COUNCIL will decide whether it will give consent to build a three storey, six room Seniors Living development in Banora Point.

Kingscliff plan

A PUBLIC exhibition date is expected to be set during Thursday's planning meeting for the Kingscliff Locality Plan.

After months of discussion, councillors will vote to either accept or reject council's draft plan before seeking public consultation.

Microbrewery

COUNCIL will decide if it will allow a microbrewery to be built at 592 Cudgen Rd, Cudgen. The applicant is hoping to diversify his avocado farm and turn it into a microbrewery.