21°
News

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will decide if it should fly the rainbow flag in support of same-sex marriage.
Council will decide if it should fly the rainbow flag in support of same-sex marriage. Rob Williams

Deputy Mayor

THE Tweed Shire Council will vote to select its new Deputy Mayor on Thursday, September 21.

The councillors will chose who will hold the position for the next 12 months. The mayoral position is a two-year term, with Cr Katie Milne to remain another year.

Marriage debate

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council to support the change to the Marriage Act to include same-sex marriages.

Cr Milne is also asking council to erect a rainbow flag or banner, the symbol of the LGBITQ community, outside of council chambers for the duration of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Aircraft emissions

MAYOR Katie Milne is seeking approval from council to ask the Federal Environment Minister to conduct air quality monitoring around Gold Coast Airport to assess the impact of aircraft emissions on residents.

Topics:  deputy mayor gold coast airport mayor katie milne rainbow flag same sex mariage tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News
Making a big change for Tweed Hospital

Making a big change for Tweed Hospital

show your support for Tweed Hospital at Tweed City Shopping Centre on Thursday, September 21.

Surfscene: Next generation powering through

Jaggar Bartholomew won the opening round of the under-18 Queensland State Juniors at D'bah.

"I'm off to the World Titles, so this was a great warm up”

How SEQ commuters are costing their employers millions

The Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway are the scene of frequent accidents that further impact productivity.

An average of 41,000 workers commute to and from the city for work.

Police charge woman over prison escape

Abigail Graf, 21, went missing from Numinbah Correctional Centre on Sunday night.

Police charge 21-year-old who allegedly escaped from prison

Local Partners