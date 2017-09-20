Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will decide if it should fly the rainbow flag in support of same-sex marriage.

Deputy Mayor

THE Tweed Shire Council will vote to select its new Deputy Mayor on Thursday, September 21.

The councillors will chose who will hold the position for the next 12 months. The mayoral position is a two-year term, with Cr Katie Milne to remain another year.

Marriage debate

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council to support the change to the Marriage Act to include same-sex marriages.

Cr Milne is also asking council to erect a rainbow flag or banner, the symbol of the LGBITQ community, outside of council chambers for the duration of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Aircraft emissions

MAYOR Katie Milne is seeking approval from council to ask the Federal Environment Minister to conduct air quality monitoring around Gold Coast Airport to assess the impact of aircraft emissions on residents.