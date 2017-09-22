Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Aluminium cladding

TWEED Shire Council will conduct a report to determine whether any council buildings have used the aluminium cladding at risk of fire.

This decision follows the Grenfell Tower disaster in the United Kingdom, which saw at least 80 people die when the aluminium cladding used in the building caught fire.

The report will also assess whether the product was used in any other buildings, including hospitals, nursing homes or high rises, and if council can ban future use of the cladding in the shire. Similar audits are being conducted across Australia.

Aircraft pollution

THE council will request the federal environment minister conduct a comprehensive test into air quality at the Gold Coast Airport.

Mayor Katie Milne put forward the request because of her concerns the closest air quality monitoring station is 80km from the airport in Queensland.

Rail trail consulting

THE community will be able to voice their opinions on whether a rail trail should be built in the Tweed or a train reinstated.

Mayor Katie Milne put forward the motion after she was concerned the entire shire hadn't been consulted before a decision was made to pursue funding for the rail trail.

The consultation will include presenting both the positives and the negatives of the project.

Footy club upgrade

COUNCILLOR Reece Byrnes has asked the council to seek urgent Federal and State government funding to improve the Kingscliff Football Club.

The council has supported the motion after it was noted the current state of the football grounds was unsuitable for the increasing membership of the club.