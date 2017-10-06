Tweed Shire Council at a glance

24°
Aquaman movie set at Hastings Point on the Tweed coast.
Aquaman movie set at Hastings Point on the Tweed coast. Michael Batterham
Aisling Brennan
by

Airbnb and Stayz

TWEED Shire Council has deferred its submission to the New South Wales Government's options paper on short-term holiday letting.

Mayor Katie Milne asked the council to defer the motion so councillors could attend a workshop to learn more about the impacts of short-term letting.

Public submissions close on October 31.

Aboriginal heritage

THE draft 2017 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan was unanimously approved by the council on Thursday.

The draft will be put on public exhibition for a minimum of 60 days.

Library agreement

THE council has approved the Richmond Tweed Regional Library Deed of Agreement.

Warner Bros DA

A RETROSPECTIVE development application for the Warner Bros film production at Hastings Point Headland has been approved by the council.

The DA was to allow the extended use of a temporary structure for the production of Aquaman earlier this year.

