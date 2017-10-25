News

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Anti-Adani coal mine protesters, similar to those who rallied at Crosby Park in Brisbane earlier this month, will be outside Tweed Shire Council Chambers on Thursday.
Aisling Brennan
COUNCILLOR Warren Polglase will ask council on Thursday to reconsider the naming of the Kingscliff foreshore park.

The request comes after members of the community raised their dissatisfaction over the name of 'Central Park' in Kingscliff.

If approved, council will consult with the Kingscliff community about appropriate names for the park.

Halt to logging

 

MAYOR Katie Milne is calling on her colleagues to write to the NSW Government for an urgent moratorium on any further issuing of Private Native Forestry licences in the Tweed Shire.

The request follows council's on-going concern about a logging company at Limpinwood which is currently being investigated for unauthorised works.

Adani protest

 

COUNCIL will decide tomorrow whether it should write to State and Federal Governments to express its concerns about the proposed Adani mine in Queensland.

Mayor Katie Milne is asking if council could restrict dealing with any of the companies potentially involved or associated with the Adani mine.

Cultural plan

 

COUNCIL staff have recommended the Tweed Shire Council Cultural Plan for 2017 to 2021 be adopted at Thursday's meeting.

The plan will outline how council is expected to engage with cultural activities across the shire for the next four years.

Nullum House

 

NULLUM House was badly damaged during the March floods.

Council staff are proposing the building be reconfigured and reinstated to ensure it is protected against future flooding before it is reopened to the public.

Councillor costs

 

COUNCIL staff are recommending payment of meal allowances for councillors be increased under council's expenses policy.

Local Partners