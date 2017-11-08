Menu
Login
News

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

The thriving village of Mooball , looking south towards Ballina.
The thriving village of Mooball , looking south towards Ballina. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Aisling Brennan
by

Kingscliff development

A MIXED-USE development in Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff, has got the tick of approval from Tweed Shire Council.

The four-storey development will feature retail and office space, multi-dwelling housing, residential and tourist accommodation.

Mooball plan

THE council has decided to place the draft Mooball development design guidelines on public exhibition for 28 days.

The developer will be required to include housing types, materials, architectural stylist or character features and landscaping in the design guidelines.

A community workshop will be undertaken by the council and the developer during public exhibition.

Caravan parking

RIVER Retreat Caravan Park in Tweed Heads has been granted approval to create extra parking for campervans and trailers.

The park owners recently acquired a neighbouring property on Phillip Pde to use for the purpose of parking facilities.

Topics:  kingscliff mooball tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Mullum fest still strong 10 years on

Mullum fest still strong 10 years on

Mullum Music Festival 2017

Fruity plans to connect town

NURTURING A COMMUNITY: Karen Halliday, from It Takes a Town, and granddaughter Estelle Gravenall look forward to the fruit tree trail proposed for Murwillumbah.

Community group plans to make fresh fruit more accessible

Making a splash in the Tweed

SWIM: Dean Webb from Swimart Tweed Heads, making a splash in business by winning numerous awards.

Tweed business takes out top award.

Club rallies to return to courts after devastating fire

SAD SIGHT: A fire destroyed the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre in Terranora on Friday morning.

Young tennis stars have got back to business despite the blaze

Local Partners