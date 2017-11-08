Tweed Shire Council at a glance

The thriving village of Mooball , looking south towards Ballina.

The thriving village of Mooball , looking south towards Ballina. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Kingscliff development

A MIXED-USE development in Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff, has got the tick of approval from Tweed Shire Council.

The four-storey development will feature retail and office space, multi-dwelling housing, residential and tourist accommodation.

Mooball plan

THE council has decided to place the draft Mooball development design guidelines on public exhibition for 28 days.

The developer will be required to include housing types, materials, architectural stylist or character features and landscaping in the design guidelines.

A community workshop will be undertaken by the council and the developer during public exhibition.

Caravan parking

RIVER Retreat Caravan Park in Tweed Heads has been granted approval to create extra parking for campervans and trailers.

The park owners recently acquired a neighbouring property on Phillip Pde to use for the purpose of parking facilities.