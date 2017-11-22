Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will assess whether an artificial reef could get the green light for Kingscliff to achieve better waves like the one Johanne Defay of France caught at the Future Classic in Lemoore.

Sean Rowland

Artificial surf reef

TWEED Shire Council resolved to hold a workshop to learn more about a trial artificial surfing reef proposed for Kingscliff.

Council originally rejected providing in-kind support in July because of the assumed cost but new grant applications could allow council to work with the project researchers with no financial commitment.

Water bottling

COUNCIL is seeking to remove Clause 7.15 from the LEP to remove the blanket permissibility for water bottling facilities in RU2 Rural Landscape zone.

Staff will prepare a report to be submitted for the December planning meeting about the current and proposed facilities.

Tweed's Cultural Plan

THE Tweed Shire Cultural Plan 2018-21 was adopted.

Byrrill Creek Bridge

Council has received $2.175million from the Bridges Renewal Program for Byrrill Creek Bridge.

Council must match the funding to complete the project.