Menu
Login
News

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will assess whether an artificial reef could get the green light for Kingscliff to achieve better waves like the one Johanne Defay of France caught at the Future Classic in Lemoore.
Council will assess whether an artificial reef could get the green light for Kingscliff to achieve better waves like the one Johanne Defay of France caught at the Future Classic in Lemoore. Sean Rowland
Aisling Brennan
by

Artificial surf reef

TWEED Shire Council resolved to hold a workshop to learn more about a trial artificial surfing reef proposed for Kingscliff.

Council originally rejected providing in-kind support in July because of the assumed cost but new grant applications could allow council to work with the project researchers with no financial commitment.

Water bottling

COUNCIL is seeking to remove Clause 7.15 from the LEP to remove the blanket permissibility for water bottling facilities in RU2 Rural Landscape zone.

Staff will prepare a report to be submitted for the December planning meeting about the current and proposed facilities.

Tweed's Cultural Plan

THE Tweed Shire Cultural Plan 2018-21 was adopted.

Byrrill Creek Bridge

Council has received $2.175million from the Bridges Renewal Program for Byrrill Creek Bridge.

Council must match the funding to complete the project.

Topics:  artificial reef byrrill creek cultural plan tweed shire council water extraction

Tweed Daily News
Ex-cop: 'I was 0.4mm away from shooting him'

Ex-cop: 'I was 0.4mm away from shooting him'

A FORMER highway patrol officer has told of how he was moments from shooting an armed fugitive in the dramatic finale of a notorious police pursuit.

Sam has Fitz's support

CARING FOR THE COMMUNITY: Lindisfarne Year 7 student Sam Smith is excited to have gained the support of Peter FitzSimons (inset) at his charity lunch next week.

Tweed student shocked after random request nets celebrity

Gig guide: what's on around the Tweed this weekend

GREAT SOUNDS: Round Mountain Girls will play South Tweed Sports Club on Saturday, November 25, from 8pm.

There's plenty of live music to check out this weekend.

Expense pressure soars for Tweed residents

BEARING THE COST: Jim Payne isn't happy with the spike in his electricity bills.

Tweed residents have been forced to resort to living in the dark

Local Partners