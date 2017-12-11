Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Illegal dwelling

TWEED Shire Council has deferred its decision over a Development Application for a Terragon property again after concerns were raised about koala habitat.

While staff recommended the refusal of a DA for a two lot subdivision and an existing dwelling on Kyogle Road, Terragon, councillors decided to conduct further discussions with the applicant after new information was made available this week.

Rural development

COUNCIL has deferred its decision to approve its draft submission for the State Government's Primary Production and Rural Development proposal.

Cultural precinct

A NEW entertainment facility in the original Salvation Army Citadel in Murwillumbah has been given council's green light.

The mixed-use development at 21 Queen Street, Murwillumbah will also include a function centre and a food and drink space.

The building will need a number of upgrades, including a new external opening, construction of pathways and landscaping.

Dungay caravan park

A DEVELOPMENT Application for a caravan park at Dungay has been rejected by Tweed Shire Council.

Staff recommended the DA be rejected after the application failed to meet a number of different criteria needed for the site.

Water management

TWEED Shire Council has voted 4:3 in favour of prioritising the completion of the Bray Park Weir Tidal Protection Project after staff asked for some clear direction.

The council will also conduct a comprehensive review of Tweed District Water Supply, Demand Management and Drought Management.

Infrastructure grants

THE council will be submitting two applications for funding under the Building Better Regions scheme to upgrade the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre and Knox Park amenities.

Flood restoration

HAZELL Bros Group has been awarded the contract to complete the shire's road flood damage restoration project.