Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Rocky the dog having fun on the leash free dog exercise area at South Kingscliff Beach.

Rocky the dog having fun on the leash free dog exercise area at South Kingscliff Beach. Scott Davis

Dog parks

COUNCILLOR Chris Cherry is asking council to investigate whether a dog park could be established at Murwillumbah.

A petition containing 324 signatories was presented to council in December calling for a fenced dog park to be built in Murwillumbah.

Tiny homes plan

DEPUTY Mayor Reece Byrnes is calling for a list of appropriate council land available that could be used for a Tiny Homes project.

Cr Byrnes is also asking council to write to the NSW Government requesting a list of available and appropriate state-owned or Crown Land for the purpose of a Tiny Homes project.

Byron Parklands

COUNCIL will decide on Thursday whether it supports its staff's recommendation for the proposed North Byron Parklands Cultural Events Site. Staff has raised concerns about the proposed intensification of use of the site and aims to reiterate these concerns in its formal submission.

The site is used for major festivals, including Splendour in the Grass.

Seniors' fitness

COUNCILLOR Chris Cherry is asking council to investigate the requirements and costings for installing more seniors' exercise equipment.

Cr Cherry says she would like to see exercise equipment similar to that provided in Kingscliff and Jack Follent Park in Tweed Heads.

If supported by other councillors, a report will be brought back to the March 19 ordinary council meeting.

Border Park

TWEED Shire Council will decide on Thursday whether to allow changes to the Tweed Development Control Plan (DCP) allowing for car-parking facilities to be built on the site of the former Border Park.

Gold Coast Airport as the new owner of the land is seeking the demolition and removal of existing buildings to make way for proposed parking facilities.

While there's also reports the land could be used as a temporary park and ride for the Commonwealth Games, council has not been notified of any plans for this scenario.

Some residents near the facility have raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed park and ride.

Council staff are recommending council endorses the amendments to the draft DCP, while also addressing the concerns raised by the local community.