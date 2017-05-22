22°
Tweed Shire Council news at a glance

22nd May 2017 3:25 PM
Tweed Shire Councillors discuss the council's agenda.
Tweed Shire Councillors discuss the council's agenda.

Councillor wages

COUNCILLORS have unanimously voted to increase the mayor and councillors' annual fees for the next financial year.

The Tweed Shire Mayor will receive a maximum of $42,120 per year, an increase of $1030 while the six councillors will receive a maximum of $19,310 per year, an increase of $470.

Dreamtime Beach

TWEED Shire Council has adopted the final draft of the Kingscliff Dreamtime Beach Coastal Zone management plan.

Housing crisis

COUNCIL will file a report on options to address the lack of social and affordable housing in the Tweed, including proposing possible new developments.

Mayor Katie Milne asked council to include in the report immediate, short-term and long-term options, especially for those affected by the recent flood.

Stone and Wood

TWEED Shire Council has approved a development application for alterations and additions to the existing Stone and Wood Brewery in South Murwillumbah.

The brewery can now install new fermentation tanks, bright beer tanks and upgrade the existing waste water treatment system.

Shopping village

COUNCIL staff will conduct an investigation into alleged unlawful landfill on the site of the proposed Palm Shopping Village on Dry Dock Rd, Tweed Heads South.

A planning proposal was lodged to council for the shopping village but councillors voted no decision could be made about the application until the investigation was complete.

Holiday letting

A CASUARINA property acting as a short-term holiday let has been given notice if any further substantiated neighbourhood disruption occurs the council will enforce action to cease the holiday letting use.

This follows a statewide inquiry into short-term rentals.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  housing crisis kingscliff stone and wood tweed housing crisis tweed shire council

Councillors will receive a increase in their fee during the next financial year.

Local Partners

