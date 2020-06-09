It's official: Tweed shire least affordable area to live in

The Tweed Shire is one of the least affordable local government areas to live in NSW according to a new report.

THE Tweed Shire is one of the least affordable local government areas to live in NSW according to the Affordable Housing Income Gap Report, released recently by Compass Housing Services.

The report measures the affordability of households renting in the private market and considers any household paying more than 30 per cent of income to be in housing stress.

In the shire, the report found the median rental was $480 per week and the median household income was about $1225, making rent about 39 per cent of income.

Elders Real Estate agent Kim Gamble said she was not surprised by the findings of the report. She said over the past decade she had seen a change in the market with people from cities buying houses that were formerly long-term renters to occupy or retain as holiday houses.

"A lot of retirees have moved to the area from Sydney and young families who come to the Tweed for holidays decide they want to move here," she said.

"We often have 30 people turning up for an inspection for a rental, especially for 3-4 bedroom houses."

Tweed Shire councillor Warren Polglase said people come to the Tweed for the lifestyle, climate and the services.

"They sell their houses in Sydney for a million dollars, buy here and have a few hundred thousand in their pockets to travel and enjoy themselves," Mr Polglase said.

"The biggest problem is the service providers who provide all the services that attract people to the area don't have the same disposable income and are forced to seek rental properties further out.

"That is a big issue but it's something you're not going to change."

Justin Schmith of Schmith Estate Agents agreed people were attracted to the area's laid back lifestyle and beaches.

Mr Schmith said some properties at the lower end of the market such as a recent rental at Banora Point for $300 a week attracted a line of people stretching out the door.

Mr Schmith said at another property a tenant offered to pay $800 a week for a property asking $780 a week to ensure they secured the rental. "It's supply and demand. Tenants are willing to pay it," he said.

Housing report author Martin Kennedy said the problems facing renters were largely due to purchase prices being too high and social housing supply being too low.

"Unfortunately, people who can't afford to buy, and don't qualify for social housing, have no option but to cut back elsewhere and try to manage as best they can," he said.

To kerb housing stress the report recommended a range of measures including the construction of more social and affordable housing, stricter controls on residential mortgages and alternative models for social housing. The report is available from compasshousing.org

• Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.