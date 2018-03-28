Tweed Shire ready for Queensland's new waste levy

RUBBISH: Queensland is looking at introducing a waste levy to stop interstate waste dumping and if that goes ahead, Tweed must find another way.

RUBBISH: Queensland is looking at introducing a waste levy to stop interstate waste dumping and if that goes ahead, Tweed must find another way. Trevor Veale

TWEED Shire Council is looking at alternative waste disposal options, after the Queensland Government last week proposed the reintroduction of the state waste levy.

Currently the council transports about 35,000 tonnes of residual waste annually to a state-of-the-art landfill west of Ipswich for free, as Queensland is the only state in the country not to implement a waste levy.

But if the Queensland waste levy, which was scrapped in 2012, is reintroduced, the council will implement its $40million master plan to expand Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre.

The council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said there would be no immediate impact on ratepayers if the Queensland waste levy was introduced.

"Council is ready to make the changes needed as a result of the Queensland levy and can begin accepting waste at Stotts Creek again when required,” she said.

"Our $40 million master plan for Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre will provide the necessary approvals and new infrastructure (including a green waste composting facility) for Tweed to completely manage our waste in the most sustainable way for at least the next 50 years.”

While the council only transports waste that is unable to be recycled to Queensland, Ms Stinson said using the Ipswich site had saved Tweed air space.

"There are also environmental benefits for us transporting residual waste to a state-of-the-art waste management centre which has landfill gas capture and energy recovery on the site,” she said.

"We have at least two years' worth of air space at our facility, which could be extended even further the more successful our community is at reducing our waste.

"Tweed is now diverting 62 per cent of our domestic waste away from landfill, up from 40 per cent six months ago.”

While the Queensland Government is yet to announce how much the levy would cost, Tweed's waste levy, which costs $185 a tonne of mixed waste, would be almost $150 more than Queensland's 2012 waste levy of $35 a tonne.