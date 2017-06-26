22°
Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

Trenton Akers, Alexandra Utting | 26th Jun 2017 5:45 AM Updated: 6:08 AM
Ace Hall was known to police.

THE State Government is standing by its new anti-bikie laws after a heavily-tattooed man known in criminal circles as a debt "enforcer" was shot dead in a Tweed Heads industrial area.

Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, was shot once in the stomach and taken to Tweed Hospital in a car by his girlfriend but he died during surgery.

Mr Hall is believed to have been shot at close range on the street outside a warehouse at South Tweed. It is understood the person who shot Mr Hall believed they were going to be shot themselves.

Sources said Mr Hall was "not a good guy" and known in the drug scene as an "enforcer".

Police raid South Tweed warehouse after shooting

 

Ace Hall
Ace Hall Supplied

 

Police confirmed Mr Hall had previously come into contact with police and Tweed Heads Local Area Commander Detective Inspector Wayne Starling described the victim of the shooting as "not a general member of the public we serve on a daily basis".

Although heavily tattooed with the word loyalty on the side of his face and the number 13 on his chin, police said Mr Hall was not a member of a bikie group.

He is believed to be an associate of a club.

"The victim involved in the shooting was not a member of any outlaw motorcycle gang known to us," Detective Inspector Starling said.

 

The heavily-tattooed Ace Hall was shot in the stomach.

Despite the shooting coming days after a brawl between Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies clubs outside Seagulls Leagues Club at Tweed Heads on Wednesday, police denied Mr Hall's death was a revenge killing.

However, he said police, including NSW homicide detectives who flew from Sydney on Sunday, would not "rule out" any lines of investigation.

NSW homicide detectives scoured a crime scene at an industrial premises on Machinery Drive on Sunday looking for bullet casings, but said it was not a bikie clubhouse.

At the same time the raid was being carried out, Government Minister Grace Grace denied there was a bikie problem on the Gold Coast, saying the number of gangs had reduced since they took Government.

It comes as the LNP Opposition accused the Government of "rolling out the red carpet" for the bikies, claiming they have watered down protection laws.

Topics:  labor police politics shooting tweed

Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

