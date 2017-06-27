Tweed shooting: Bikie associate 'deserves justice'

POLICE say slain bikie associate and standover man Ace Hall deserves justice, 'regardless of his background'.

Hall, 31, was gunned down outside a South Tweed Heads warehouse on Saturday and died later in Tweed Heads Hospital.

After an around-the-clock two-day manhunt, Queensland police arrested his alleged killer at a service station on the Mt Lindsay Highway near Jimboomba early this morning.

The 33-year-old, who is known to police, is expected to face an extradition hearing in Southport Magistrates Court later today or tomorrow.

Tweed-Byron police superintendent Wayne Starling said the accused killer was not a bikie.

He said the 4.30am arrest was the result of exhaustive police work.

"At the end of the day, regardless of the background of the victim, he's a father and also a son and we're just pleased that we can bring some sort of closure to the family in relation to this matter," he said.

Tweed shooting: Man arrested after slaying of Ace Hall

A man is taken to the police watchhouse at Southport after an arrest for the slaying of ‘enforcer’ Ace Hall. Picture: Adam Head

OVERNIGHT: Gold Coast detectives have joined the hunt for the killer of Tweed Heads bikie associate and standover man Ace Hall, amid fears of more bloodshed as payback.

The heavily-tattooed Hall, 31, was gunned down at close range outside a South Tweed warehouse on Saturday.

Hall, who lived on the Gold Coast, was a known debt enforcer and Mongols bikie gang associate.

Police have played down bikie links, but have not ruled out gang connections.

They believe they know who pulled the trigger and are on high alert as they continue to hunt the culprit who they believe may be armed.

Yesterday afternoon, detectives were seen grabbing bulletproof vests from the boot of a car outside Tweed Heads police station and speeding off to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Ace Hall was shot in the stomach and later died. Picture: Facebook.

Sources told T he Courier-Mail that Hall was shot after an argument with a group of men at a Machinery Drive industrial complex.

The source said one of the men reached into a car and shot Hall in cold blood as he and his girlfriend were about to drive off.

One source claimed the alleged shooter had been listed to appear in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday on other charges, but remained on the run last night.

Yesterday afternoon, a hire car, believed to have been used by the shooter, was found dumped. Police forensics officers combed the vehicle and recovered items.

Earlier in the day, police seized more items from the Machinery Drive warehouse, including a safe.