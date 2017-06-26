Tweed shooting victim known as 'the enforcer'

Ace Hall was shot in the stomach and later died. Picture: Facebook.

THE heavily tattooed man shot in a Tweed Heads industrial area was well known in criminal circles as a debt enforcer.

Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, was on Saturday shot once in the stomach and taken to Tweed Hospital about 4.30pm in a car by his girlfriend and another man. He died during surgery.

The third occupant of the car fled the scene.

Mr Hall is believed to have been shot at close range on the street outside a warehouse at South Tweed.

It is understood the person who shot him thought they were going to be shot themselves.

Ace Hall, the heavily-tattooed man shot dead in a Tweed Heads industrial area. Picture: Facebook.

Sources said Mr Hall was "not a good guy" and known in the drug scene as an "enforcer".

More on this at Gold Coast Bulletin