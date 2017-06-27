Tweed shooting victim was in rehab when shot

THE man shot dead in Tweed Heads at the weekend was in a drug rehab centre seven weeks ago after being given bail for an alleged armed robbery in Burleigh Heads.

Drug enforcer Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, was sent to the facility in Thornlands, southeast of Brisbane, in May.

Originally from Adelaide, Hall has an extensive criminal history, having been sentenced to jail, community service orders and fined in courts around the country over the past decade. Picture: Instagram.

He was awaiting trial for a home invasion in November last year, for which he was charged with burglary, robbery while armed in company and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Hall was also accused of driving a stolen motor vehicle in the getaway.

After spending several months in custody, Hall was granted bail on the condition he reside at Thornlands.

