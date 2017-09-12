Tweed sides do battle in title deciders

OUR last weekend of hockey for the 2017 season and it was a cracker.

On Friday night in the under-17 boys grand final, the undefeated Kingscliff side took on Casuarina.

Kingscliff scored first before Casuarina got one back, then with 40 seconds on the clock, a short corner from Casuarina's Oliver Conroy sealed the game and handed Casuarina the win. Player of the year went to Waratah's Gorden Grace.

On Saturday morning, the under-13 boys played their grand final on the Gold Coast against Burleigh and this was also a extremely close game. But Burleigh managed to come away 4-3 winners. All the other junior GF were played last week.

On Saturday afternoon, the senior grades played in Murwillumbah on the wet artificial turf in perfect conditions.

In Division 3 Women's, Kingscliff Sinkers defeated Murwillumbah Blue 2-1. Kingscliff also claimed the monor premiership and player of the year also went to a Kingscliff's Fiona Laybutt.

The Division 1 Men's grand final was between minor premiers Waratah Bobcats and Casuarina. Casuarina dominated the first-half as Waratah's defended with 11 behind the ball. Casuarina's Joe Sandor scored from a penalty stroke after a poor Waratahs tackle gave Casuarina a 1-nil lead at the break. If not for Waratah's keeper Zac Grace, it would have been a lot more.

The second-half could not have started any better for the Waratahs, with a goal to Gordon Grace in the first minute. This put Casuarina on the back foot as Waratahs started to gain control which saw goals to Tim Willis through a short corner drag flick and then a field goal to Dewayne Newell from a Nicholas Butturini free hit. Player of the year was the Waratahs' Lauchlan O'Neil.

Div 1 Women between Casuarina and Murwillumbah saw a dramatic start as Casuarina scored three goals in the first 10 minutes by way of Jorgenia Monroe, Jaid Reid and Keely Murray. Murwillumbah fought back to score two goals through Sarah Johnston and Kelly Roatze, as Casuarina went to the break 3-2 up.

In the second-half, Casuarina scored two goals in five minutes through Murray and Brooke Hawkey. Further goals to Casuarina through Grace Young and Tara Fitzpatrick was heart- breaking for Murwillumbah who scored one more through Mellisa Johnston, but Casuarina came away 7-3 winners. Minor Premiers were Waratah Falcons, and player of the year was Ella Schultz from Kingscliff.