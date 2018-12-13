Tweed sisters will take the field together in 2019

READY TO REPRESENT: Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick have been selected for the 2019 National Senior Women's Squad.

HOCKEY: The Tweed Coast will be strongly represented in international hockey next year, with two stars selected for the 2019 National Senior Women's Squad.

Tweed sisters Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick have made the cut for the 27-member team.

Savannah, 23, said she was excited to be back on the squad but it had been a stressful lead-up.

"I'm over the moon,” she said.

"It was a bit of a different process this year. Normally you find out by email, but it was a phone call this year.

"I live with my sister and another girl on the team and all our phone calls came within 30 seconds of each other.

"It was a relief more than anything.”

She's looking forward to being back playing with her sister Madison, 21.

"We had an interesting year, only playing together for the first time a couple of months ago. I'm excited to be training again with her in Perth in the lead-up to the Olympics,” she said.

The selection panel considered several priorities for selecting the squad with a long-term view at securing a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The panel also looked to reward impressive performances within the daily training environment and 2018 national and international matches.

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said he was focused on Tokyo.

"We've selected the 2019 squad with a good eye on Tokyo and have identified the key skills we believe necessary to enable success,” Gaudoin said.

"It's been a tough process.

"There's a lot of good players who've missed out.”

The Hockeyroos will play their first game for 2019 against World No. 1 Netherlands in their opening game of the Pro League in Melbourne in February.