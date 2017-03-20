Tweed sport: League, cricket and hockey results

Seagulls' heartbreak

Wynnum Manly left Tweed Heads heartbroken on Sunday after a late try secured an unlikely 24-18 victory.

The Seagulls, looking for their first win after two heavy losses to start the season, were in control of the match early at North Stradbroke Island in wet conditions.

Leading 18-nil in the first 11 minutes after notching up just two tries in their opening two matches, the Seagulls looked well on their way to a big win before Wynnum Manly scored the next 24 points of the match.

Seagulls were left to rue their errors, highlighted by a Wynnum penalty kick which levelled the game at 18-all late in the game, after co-captain Damien Sironen was penalised for taking out a decoy runner.

Seagulls will search for their first season win against Central Queensland at Cbus Stadium on Saturday.

Wynnum Manly 24 (Mitchell Buckett, Mitchell Cronin, Jack Goodsell, Brendon Gibb tries; Travis Burns 4 goals) defeated Tweed Heads 18 (James Wood, Damian Sironen, James Toole tries; Michael Burgess 3 goals) at Ron Stark Oval, Stradbroke Island.

Intrust Super Cup Ladder

Townsville 6

Wynnum Manly 6

PNG Hunters 6

Norths Devils 4

Redcliffe 4

Sunshine Coast Falcons 3

Easts Tigers 3

Northern Pride 2

Souths Logan 2

Ipswich 2

Central Capras 2

Mackay 2

Burleigh 0

Tweed Heads 0

Cudgen finish top

Cricket: Cudgen are firm title favourites after once again finishing on top of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League ladder.

After splitting the points with Alstonville on Saturday after a second innings wash-out, Cudgen finished the season on 70 points, well clear of second placed Marist Brothers on 59.

Second innings' wash-outs cost Ballina Bears a chance at finals by a single point, after they'd claimed first innings points against Pottsville.

Final ladder

Cudgen 70

Marist Brothers 59

Alstonville 55

Tintenbar-East Ballina 54

Ballina Bears 53

Pottsville 42

Lennox Head 39

Casino RSM Cavaliers 32

Kingscliff stings Sharks

Hockey: Tweed Border Hockey Association (TBHA) division one results

Men's Super Nines: Kingscliff Stingers 1 defeated Murwillumbah Vipers 0; Waratah Bobcats 1 defeated Casuarina Sharks 0; Casuarina 3 defeated Waratah Cougars 0; Kingscliff Stingers 5 defeated Waratah Cougars.

Final standings:

Kingscliff Stingers 9 (goal balance 6)

Casuarina Sharks 9 points (goal balance 5)

Waratah Bobcats 6

Murwillumbah Vipers 6

Waratah Cougars 0

Womens: Murwillumbah 1 defeated Kingscliff Sirens 0; Waratah Falcons 3 defeated Mullumbimby 0; Casuarina: bye