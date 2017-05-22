Tweed sport: Waratahs reign while Seagulls get bitten

Seagulls bitten

The inclusion of former Gold Coast Titans captain William Zillman was not enough to inspire Tweed Heads to their second win of the season, with the side going down 28-16 at home against Easts on Sunday.

The Seagulls jumped out of the blocks with two tries in 10 minutes to set up a 10-point lead, but the Tigers struck back in the 32nd and 39th minutes to even the ledger at 10-all at half-time. The Tigers piled on three tries to one in the second half to secure the win.

Tigers 28: Jarrod McInally (32m), Adam Crear (39m), Brodie Croft (42m), Mat Pitman (57m), Brodie Croft (79m). Conversions: Billy Walters (39m), Adam Crear (44m, 58m, 79m). Seagulls 16: Edward Pettybourne (3m), Lindon McGrady (8m), William Zillman (68m). Conversions: Michael Burgess (4m, 69m).

League action

NRRRL round seven results: Ballina 36 d. Kyogle 22; Marist Brothers 32 d. Murwillumbah 18; Evans Head 42 d. Mullumbimby 20; Cudgen 58 d. Lower Clarence 18; Casino 22 d. Tweed Coast 18.

Waratah's reign

After a Friday night washout, Waratah Bobcats asserted their authority with a 5-0 drubbing of Murwillumbah in Tweed Border Hockey Association's men's division. In the league's other game, Casuarina Sharks edged neighbour Kingscliff 4-3.

In the women's, Waratah Falcons' Emily Herington scored four goals to lead her side to an 8-4 defeat of Lismore Glee. Mullumbimby Suns defeated East Lismore 4-0; Casuarina defeated Northern Star 2-1; Kingscliff defeated Ballina 3-2. Murwillumbah had a bye.