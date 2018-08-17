Tweed sporting clubs encouraged to apply for federal funding

Tweed sporting groups are being encouraged to apply for federal funding grants.

Tweed sporting groups are being encouraged to apply for federal funding grants. Kevin Farmer

THE Tweed's sporting groups are being encouraged to apply for federal funding grants of up to $500,000 for sports infrastructure.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said three grant schemes of up to $500,000 are available for small to medium sized projects which aim to support greater community participation in sport and physical activity.

She said the funding would also help offer safer and more inclusive community sporting hubs.

"As well as boosting local participation rates, improved facilities can bring more regional and high level sporting competitions to the North Coast - which can have a big impact on boosting local business and supporting the economy,” Ms Elliot said.

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot Scott Powick

"Having access to high quality sporting facilities encourages physical activity and healthy lifestyles, and also builds community spirit and pride.

"Examples of potential eligible projects that organisations may wish to seek funding for include; sporting facility modernisation, upgrades to surfaces, upgrading changing rooms, improved lighting including installation of solar panels, and improvements to grounds and amenities.

"Final applications will be assessed against the Program Guidelines by Sport Australia and I encourage those interested in applying for funding to contact my office on 07 55 234 371 to discuss projects.”

Applications close September 14 and applicants are strongly encouraged to read the Program Guidelines, available on the Sport Australia website.