Tweed star claims her holy grail in bowls: the Golden Nugget

GOLDEN CHAMPION: Tweed Heads bowler Kira Bourke has gone through undefeated to win the 2019 Junior Golden Nugget. Scott Powick

TWEED bowler Kira Bourke had one goal when she and her family moved from Victoria to Tweed Heads last year: win the Junior Golden Nugget.

In her third and final attempt at claiming the title, the home-town girl went through undefeated to win the prestigious junior event in front of her new clubmates.

Bourke was in a league of her own during the two-day competition at the Tweed heads Bowls Club last weekend, rarely looking threatened.

The teenager defeated Brittany Camp of NSW 25-10 in the final, capping off a magical weekend.

"I was very nervous going into it but I just focused on the games, and getting the results are amazing,” Bourke said.

"I really enjoyed the final against Brittany Camp, and I am pretty proud of myself.

"It is my last year for the (Junior) Nugget so to get a win was definitely the best thing ever.”

The tournament started with a nail-biting win over NSW bowler Kasey Cone, who defeated Bourke in the 2018 event.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals on top of her group, Bourke then accounted for Mia Hotson and Olivia Cartwright on her way to the final.

The 17-year-old is part of the emerging Jackeroos squad, and has a number of events scheduled later this year.

Bourke's aim now is to build on the success she has achieved as a junior and to continue in the senior ranks.

Becoming an Australian representative is her first goal, and her desire to be invited to the senior Golden Nugget is firmly in her sights.

"There are a number of high-quality players out there so hopefully one day I will be invited to play,” she said.