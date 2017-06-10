20°
Tweed star sets sights on Hockeyroos

Daniel McKenzie
| 10th Jun 2017 8:27 AM
Savannah Fitzpatrick representing the Australian Jillaroos against Spain at the under-21 Hockey World Cup in Santiago, Chile in 2016.
Savannah Fitzpatrick representing the Australian Jillaroos against Spain at the under-21 Hockey World Cup in Santiago, Chile in 2016. PH: Rodrigo Jaramillo

FORMER Casuarina hockey star Savannah Fitzpatrick has ignited her international future with selection in Hockey Australia's national development squad.

After making her Hockeyroos debut against China in 2015, Fitzpatrick was one of 14 athletes selected in the squad this week. Her selection forms a crucial step in becoming a permanent senior fixture under new Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin, who was appointed after the departure of previous head coach Adam Commens.

"It's a new opportunity with new coaches and they've said that to us as well,” Fitzpatrick said.

"I feel it's a level playing field and it's nice to hear different voices and thoughts; that's all really refreshing.”

A star at junior level, Fitzpatrick was a product of the Casuarina Hockey Club along with sister and fellow Hockeyroo, Madison.

She was part of Hockey Australia's national development squad in 2015, and represented Australia at under-21 level at the hockey Junior World Cup in Chile in 2016.

On a national level, she has won titles with Queensland in the Australian Hockey League along with Madison, who she lived with in Perth for the past two years before relocating to Brisbane last month.

While Fitzpatrick admits it was initially hard to leave Madison and her friends in Perth, relocating back east turned out to be a blessing and a catalyst in her selection.

"I kind of felt like I was going backwards, but it ended up being a great decision,” Fitzpatrick said.

"The Queensland Academy of Sport has some of the best facilities in Australia for hockey and the best option this year is being based in Brisbane.”

While representing Australia at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has provided Fitzpatrick with extra motivation, she said 2020 would be a more realistic goal.

Although Hockey Australia formed the squad to develop elite talent ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Fitzpatrick said her focus would be squarely on the short-term for now.

"I'm not really thinking about Tokyo at the moment. It hasn't been spoken about by most of the athletes coming through, but everyone is aware that's what the squad is for,” she said.

"Obviously the Olympics is the dream, but for me, it's about securing a spot with the Hockeyroos.

"Making my way into the (Hockeyroos) top 16 is my goal for the next two years.”

Tweed Daily News

