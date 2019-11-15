Tweed stars in Hocky One grand finals

SIX Tweed stars will be wearing the Brisbane Blaze colours this weekend for the inaugural Hockey One grand finals.

Both the Brisbane men’s and women’s sides have made the grand final, which will be played in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

The men’s side will face NSW Pride at 2pm AEDT, with the women facing Melbourne at 4pm.

Both games will be played on Kayo.

Across the two Brisbane sides there is a healthy representation of Tweed players.

Jesse Reid, Blake and Dylan Wotherspoon, and Savannah, Madison and Kendra Fitzpatrick have all played significant roles this season.

There is a great sense of accomplishment among the Tweed fraternity, according to Blake Wotherspoon, who said the group was looking forward to the inaugural Hockey One deciders.

“I think the people in Tweed live for hockey,” Wotherspoon said.

“They love it that much and there is a passion for it.

“There is a special feeling knowing you all grew up in the same area, played in Murwillumbah, and now you are playing in the best league in Australia.”

It has been a breakout year for domestic hockey in Australia.

The Hockey One league has been hailed as a success in its first year, replacing the former Australian Hockey League.

Wotherspoon said there had been a lot to like about the new format in 2019.

“I think it is really good, it has brought more people to the games,” he said.

“Being on Kayo and having a home and away season has been big as well.”

Wotherspoon said a few rule changes to the game for this competition had also made it more attack-friendly, attracting a younger audience.