Tweed stars to get taste of Tokyo

SPOTS CEMENTED: Tweed Hockeyroos sisters Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick have earned selection to the Four Nations tournament in Japan. Contributed

HOCKEYROOS sisters Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick have a golden opportunity to acclimate themselves with Japanese conditions before the 2020 Olympics after being selected to next month's Four Nations tournament in Japan.

Despite many changes to the team, the Fitzpatrick sisters, from Cabarita, have retained their places in the Hockeyroos squad after last month's World Cup campaign in London, where the Aussies came agonisingly close to making the final.

It was ecstasy and then agony for the Hockeyroos at last month's World Cup, winning a penalty shoot-out in the quarters, then losing one in the semis. Steve Vivian

The Hockeyroos were knocked out of the World Cup in heart-breaking fashion by the Netherlands in a semi-final penalty shoot-out.

After a fourth-place finish at the tournament, the Hockeyroos squad has received a shake-up, with coach Paul Gaudoin keen to test out new talent in order to fast-track a return to the top of the world rankings.

Savannah Fitzpatrick takes on the Netherlands at the World Cup. Tim Ireland

The Hockeyroos currently sit in third place in the FIH World Rankings behind England and the Netherlands.

"It's exciting to provide this opportunity to some new faces at an international level and expose the Hockeyroos to Japanese conditions within two years of the Tokyo Olympic,” Gaudoin said.

Australia will come up against South Korea (10th), United States (12th) and hosts Japan (14th) in the event which runs from September 12-16 at the OIC Field at the Ritsumeikan University Osaka Ibaraki Campus.

Madison Fitzpatrick is becoming a fixture for the Hockeyroos after a tough year with injury. Will Russell

South Korea have replaced Argentina, following their withdrawal from the Four Nations last week.

The Japan Hockey Association will live stream each game online, with link details to be shared closer to the first match.

And as always you can check the progress of our local girls on Twitter by searching @Hockeyroos.