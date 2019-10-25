Tweed start-up aiming to give women more confidence

A FAMILY trip of a lifetime around Australia for a young family became the inspiration for a new range of women’s underwear.

Tweed Heads mother Rachel Markoff and her husband and young children trekked the continent for three years but discovered a major problem when they were out in the bush – the inability to dispose of sanitary products in the regional and rural camping grounds in an environmentally-friendly way.

This was when the wheels were set in motion for the latest business idea of La La Lady, a new underwear brand out of the Tweed Shire.

Mrs Markoff’s start-up company focuses on eco-friendly underwear for women during their menstrual cycle.

La La Lady founder Rachel Markoff with underwear model Jema Krause. Picture: Richard Mamando

Her hope was to create a set of “period-proof” undies women can feel confident in.

“I wanted to create a piece of lingerie that ladies wanted to place proudly next to their everyday undies in the draw,” Mrs Markoff said.

“Comfort is an absolute non-negotiable during your period.

“We just delivered it in a protective period-proof undie.

“People are more than interested and eager to ­embrace new ways to engage in the earth-friendly movement.

“La La Lady is purely just an extension on that topic, which happens to focus on the menstrual cycle and other leakages which may incur.”

The goal for the underwear is to eliminate the need for sanitary products, which ultimately are disposed into our waste management systems.

Mrs Markoff said the design of the undies enabled the owner to simply wash and reuse the clothing.

“We focus on offering women who are mindful of self and environment a modern alternative to the traditional disposal sanitary products,” she said.

“We do this with attention to what is used in our product, how our product is made and how our product is packaged.

“We care about the whole process that even our packaging is compostable.

“I would eventually like to travel back to the remote communities of Australia and donate product to those who are forced to withdraw from everyday practices as they have no or very limited access to menstrual products.

“We are one but we are many and together we can make a better tomorrow.”