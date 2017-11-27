Tweed start-up breathes new life into business community

NEW IDEA: AirPhysio managing director Paul O'Brien is determined to keep up the success of his start-up.

A TWEED business is breathing fresh life into the start-up community after winning the 2017 Optus My Business Northern Rivers Start-up Business of the Year award.

AirPhysio, which was also named one of seven national finalists for the Business of the Year award earlier this month, aims to improve lung expansion and mucus with a specially designed clearance device that helps to clear the airways of asthma sufferers.

We chat with managing director Paul O'Brien about AirPhysio:

What inspired you to open your own business?

I had helped numerous businesses to become successful over my career and I wanted to do something myself where I could do something I was passionate about.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? I can follow my dream of helping to make a positive change to millions of people with respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD (Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis) and cystic fibrosis.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? There is no real support from the local council to help businesses to grow. It is up to the business owners to do most of the hard work.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed? You don't have the hustle and bustle of traffic and it is easier to get to and from work every day.

What are your future plans for the business? We have already signed up distribution and export agents for Australia and China and are actively marketing through Daigou channels to gain better branding and response from the Chinese marketplace. We also have strong interest in five other countries.

