Tweed stories focus more on ability

Former midwife Ally Page tells her story in an exhibition at the Tweed Regional Museum in Murwillumbah.

ALLY Page loved being a midwife, then mental illness forced her to give up that career.

Her story and mementoes, together with those of other residents of the Tweed living with a disability, are on display at the Tweed Regional Museum Murwillumbah.

The exhibition, Untold Stories: Living with Ability, reveals the achievements of those coping with less than ideal situations.

Ms Page, of Tweed Heads South, has found support at the Connection Centre for people living with a mental condition since 1996.

At the centre, she socialises, goes to classes and facilitates a peer support group.

"I have to deal with symptoms that can be very distressing,” she said.

"I had to leave work early 2004. I found it was too much for me to cope with. I get a lot of anxiety.

"I don't just sit around at home. I keep busy. Many people live with a mental illness and 'get on'.

"We're a lively bunch, a lively community. We're not violent, we're not weird.”

After moving to Australia from England, Ms Page established a career in Melbourne, teaching midwifery at university.

The demands of a lecture tour led to a severe deterioration in health.

"Being a midwife was the love of my life. It broke my heart, but I had to say goodbye,” she said.

Anne-Gabrielle Thompson reveals in the exhibition that life for her is a challenge.

"It's just another challenge; I don't let it worry me. I've never belonged anywhere,” she said.

"I've always been on the move. I belong to the planet.”

Swimmer Tracy Barrell won a gold medal at the Barcelona Paralympics.

The moving and inspirational personal stories of 11 "ordinary” people make up the exhibition Untold Stories: Living with Ability.

They are part of a larger project being undertaken by the museum called Contemporary Voices, which captures diverse stories of people living in the Tweed.

Museum director Judy Kean said the exhibition would continue until June 24.

"It is no small thing to allow large parts of your life story to be recorded and used as the basis for a public exhibition,” she said.

"To do so in the community in which you live, so others can have a 'window' of understanding into experiences and issues they would otherwise be unaware of is especially generous.”

Tracy Barrell, Una Cowdroy, Jan Cronly, Suzy Hudson, Bev Larsson, Ally Page, Nicole Randolph, Tim Thomas, Anne-Gabrielle Thompson, and Bill and Yvonne Trenear have shared their stories.

A program of activities during the exhibition includes verbal imaging tours of the Untold Stories exhibition and the museum for those with vision impairment, interactive storytelling sessions for children by Bev Larsson in May and June, based on Bev's book Along Came Henry, and an AUSLAN interpreted tour on Saturday, May 20.

The Tweed Regional Museum at Murwillumbah is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

Entry is free.