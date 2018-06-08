Tweed strives for true reconciliation

WORKING TOGETHER: Tweed Shire councillors, members of the Reconciliation Action Plan working group and Aboriginal community representatives at the plan's official launch.

WORKING TOGETHER: Tweed Shire councillors, members of the Reconciliation Action Plan working group and Aboriginal community representatives at the plan's official launch. Contributed

AS THIS year's National Reconciliation Week 2018 draws to a close, Tweed Shire Council's first Reconciliation Action Plan aims to continue building connections with local Bundjalung people.

The plan's launch this week at Fingal signified 20 years of the council working with the Aboriginal advisory committee.

The council's director of community and natural resources Tracey Stinson championed the plan, saying it reflected the council's commitment to reconciliation.

"The RAP is our genuine commitment to encourage and support all our staff to make a difference through our actions,” she said.

"It's for our staff and by our staff. All the ideas and input of the working group were used to develop the document.

"It's so much more than just words on a page, or representational targets.

"It's about tangible changes that will make a difference and clearly demonstrate our respect and pride in our Tweed history, our commitment to protect cultural heritage and to honour the significant contribution of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community today.

"We intend to walk the talk and take action. It's not meant to be a plan that sits on the shelf. It's about measuring our progress along the way and being transparent and accountable.”

Aboriginal advisory and RAP committee member Jackie McDonald said the plan would create better understanding between the Aboriginal community and the council.

"It's a plan towards our relationship into the future. It's important because we need to be confident that our advice to council is truly valued and respected, so that our relationship is sound with council,” Ms McDonald said.