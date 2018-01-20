Menu
Login
Community

Tweed student claims prestigious honour

BIG HONOUR: Former Tweed River High School student Anna Wood.
BIG HONOUR: Former Tweed River High School student Anna Wood. Scott Davis
Alina Rylko
by

A TWEED River High School student has been awarded the prestigious John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award for outstanding service or engagement with their local community.

NSW Govenor David Hurley presented Anna Wood with a Certificate of Commendation and a trophy at a ceremony at Government House in Sydney late last year.

Anna was one of 26 to receive the award which is given to students, nominated by their school principal, for being exemplary community role models. A selection panel determined the final award recipients.

A citation on Anna's award stated she had been an outstanding ambassador for the health and well-being of people living on the Far North Coast.

Anna was a Black Opal recipient, the highest attainable level in the state-wide Department of Education Student Volunteering Awards Program.

Her 150-plus hours of volunteering included being a Peer Support Leader, coordinating youth music and drama events, and being an active Student Representative Council member.

Anna was a participant in the Model United Nations Assembly, promoting the United Nations Organisation and its commitment to world peace.

She was a regional qualifier for the Lions Youth of the Year and was the public speaking overall winner for her club and zone rounds.

She gained selection on the Headspace Youth Advisory Group and received the Australian Defence Force Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award.

Order of Australia Association NSW branch chairman John Archer said Anna was an exemplary community role model.

"Anna is one of 26 high school students recognised today to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates,” Mr Archer said.

"She has contributed beyond the norm and her actions have inspired her fellow students. She is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow.

"Anna did not seek recognition for her actions, but... we honour her with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students.

"We are fortunate to have such role models active within our communities.”

The award was initiated by the late Dr John Lincoln AM in 1992 and was convened by him until his death in 2011, aged 95.

The 2017 award judges were Babette Smith OAM, Doug Donoghue AM and Lynette Smith OAM.

Tweed Daily News
Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis Terranora welcomes helping hand ahead of this weekend's fundraiser

Man accused of attempted robbery 'bit police'

Westlawn Financial Planning - Murwillumbah

Man accused of trying to break into credit union remains in custody

'Lengthy delay' doesn't warrant release

DUMPED: Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside the Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Woman accused of being an accessory to murder remains in custody

Duo charged with Kunghur attack remain in custody

Two men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur are due to face court again next month.

Man accused of brutal attack are due to face court again next month

Local Partners