Tweed student claims prestigious honour

A TWEED River High School student has been awarded the prestigious John Lincoln Youth Community Service Award for outstanding service or engagement with their local community.

NSW Govenor David Hurley presented Anna Wood with a Certificate of Commendation and a trophy at a ceremony at Government House in Sydney late last year.

Anna was one of 26 to receive the award which is given to students, nominated by their school principal, for being exemplary community role models. A selection panel determined the final award recipients.

A citation on Anna's award stated she had been an outstanding ambassador for the health and well-being of people living on the Far North Coast.

Anna was a Black Opal recipient, the highest attainable level in the state-wide Department of Education Student Volunteering Awards Program.

Her 150-plus hours of volunteering included being a Peer Support Leader, coordinating youth music and drama events, and being an active Student Representative Council member.

Anna was a participant in the Model United Nations Assembly, promoting the United Nations Organisation and its commitment to world peace.

She was a regional qualifier for the Lions Youth of the Year and was the public speaking overall winner for her club and zone rounds.

She gained selection on the Headspace Youth Advisory Group and received the Australian Defence Force Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award.

Order of Australia Association NSW branch chairman John Archer said Anna was an exemplary community role model.

"Anna is one of 26 high school students recognised today to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates,” Mr Archer said.

"She has contributed beyond the norm and her actions have inspired her fellow students. She is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow.

"Anna did not seek recognition for her actions, but... we honour her with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students.

"We are fortunate to have such role models active within our communities.”

The award was initiated by the late Dr John Lincoln AM in 1992 and was convened by him until his death in 2011, aged 95.

The 2017 award judges were Babette Smith OAM, Doug Donoghue AM and Lynette Smith OAM.